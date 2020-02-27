SgtMaj Kretschmer addresses Marine expectations

Now that Sgt. Maj. Edward Kretschmer is on board, he’s hit the ground running, literally, and he expects his Marines to be doing the same, among other expectations aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.



“Our primary areas of focus are on mission accomplishment and the welfare of our Marines,” said Sgt. Maj. Edward Kretschmer, base sergeant major. “That said, there are a number of steps we will be taking to ensure that we meet those intentions. One step is to maintain fitness standards and a dedication to not just meeting expectations, but exceeding them. Other skills I expect the Marines to hone are regarding leadership, mentoring, accountability, and exercising sound judgement.”



“I want to see all Marines demand that other Marines do the same,” he said. “They should be firm, but fair, as well as consistent, in the way that they guide others. All leaders should take care of their Marines, set them up for success, push them to a higher level of excellence, and hold each and every one of them accountable.”



In their daily routines, Kretschmer expects to see all Marines provide loyal, genuine, concerned and dedicated leadership to one another. All Leaders set the example and are the ones to maintain those high expectations for themselves and others.



“Marines need to demonstrate maturity and sound judgment,” Kretschmer said. “I also want to see them engage, inspire, teach, train, supervise, mentor, counsel, coach, inform, influence, challenge, empower, direct, guide, inspect, and correct each other.”



In an effort to ensure that each Marine understands that they are valued, he said they should be treated with dignity and respect.



“It’s our job as Marines to develop and maintain our character, to develop trust, inspire loyalty, and to maintain our bearing,” he said. “In doing so we will instill in others a sense of confidence, mental and physical toughness, a feeling of cohesion, and team work... that camaraderie. The goal is to mold proficiency, build self-discipline and morale, to motivate themselves and others to build esprit de corps.”



He has a sincere interest in all Marines and intends to play a very active role in their overall performance, development and welfare. His expectation is that his leadership will do the same.



“Marines must remain combat ready and be an effective unit of Marines and Sailors in pursuit of excellence.”



He’s motivated, passionate, and he plans to ensure that all Marines feel that same fire for what they do here on MCLB Barstow, but also for the institution as a whole.



“I want them to be professional and maintain good order, upholding the Marines Corps’ core values, high standards, including physical fitness and uniform regulations, the traditions, customs and courtesies,” he said. “I also want them to grasp and maintain that warrior spirit!”



The staff NCOs are true professionals, he points out, and they are not amateurs. As such he will be looking to them to provide sergeants and below with leadership, training and counsel.



“Teach your replacements,” he said. “Inspect what they do, and hold them accountable each and every day. In doing so, give your Marines and Sailors your best, every single day.”



For all of the Marines on base, he reminds them that everything they do and say, or fail to do and say, is being watched.



“It’s not just being watched by me, or other leaders,” he said.



“Your fellow Marines are watching everything you do, and learning by your example. Your families are watching you. Members of the community are watching you. Be sure that your example is one others can respect, imitate and aspire to achieve. You must dig deeper, find your moral compass and refuse to jump on band wagons or cave to social pressures. Sometimes being a leader means making people do what, deep down, they know they should be doing anyway. So, guide them and be a leader they can follow down that right path, proudly.”



“Marines also need to embrace expectations for unit activities,” Kretschmer said. “I expect for all Marines and Sailors to fully participate in unit activities even if they are not directly related to the unit’s mission. As Marines, we get paid to demonstrate maturity and sound judgment. Because it is the right thing to do, not necessarily the easiest thing. Attending unit functions is the right thing to do.”



He asks the Marines to ask themselves the hard questions, in order to ensure that they are being their absolute best, and leading other Marines to do the same. “What are you doing to contribute to the proficiency, discipline, motivation, morale, esprit de corps of your sections, platoon, company and the overall accomplishment of the mission?” he asks. “Semper Fi.”

