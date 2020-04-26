40th ID honors WWII Veteran Lt. Col. Sam Sachs’ 105th Birthday during Social Distancing Celebration

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — World War II veteran Sam Sachs’ watches from the front porch of his home as a Humvee, a sheriff’s patrol car, and fire trucks roll through the usually quiet street. He smiles and waves at both the small parade, as well as the crowd that has gathered outside, made up of cheering friends, neighbors, and well-wishers.



“It’s such a great honor to be in this position, it really is. It’s something I never expected, who can imagine you’re going to reach this exalted age of 105,” said Sachs.



Retired Lt. Col. Sachs wasn’t certain 76 years ago he would live to see the next day, and he is amazed that not only did he survive the beaches of Normandy, but that he has lived to see the age of 105. An event that has been made even more extraordinary by the outpouring of love and support from his local community.



“He is an amazing guy and when I heard about this celebration, I knew I wanted to participate,” said Sgt. Maj. Ron Cabrera, an information operations sergeant major with the 40th Infantry Division.



Soldiers with the 40th ID helped honor Lt. Col. Sam Sachs’ 105th birthday by participating in a parade and social distancing celebration coordinated by Lakewood City officials, on April 26, 2020 in Lakewood, Calif.



Over 150 people came out to celebrate Sachs’ birthday, an event coordinated by the city of Lakewood. The celebratory parade included a 1940 Packard driven by retired Army Reserves Command. Sgt. Maj. Robert Crebbs, the singing of the National Anthem and Happy Birthday by Spc. Raivyn Hearne from the 40th ID Band, and a M181 Humvee driven by 40th ID Soldiers.



Cabrera, an Orange County native, met with Sachs’ while volunteering through Bristol Hospice, based out of Long Beach. Normally the California National Guard member would simply meet with the veteran in their home, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had to become a bit more creative.



Ivonne Meader, the administrator of Mom and Dad’s House, the assisted living facility where Sachs calls home, helped facilitate the social distancing meeting. They spoke over the phone, with Cabrera outside a window of the facility and Sachs on the other side, allowing them to see each other, he said.



“We had a great conversation, he has a great energy and when Ivonne mentioned the event and the desire for a Humvee, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help celebrate his 105th birthday,” said Cabrera, who helped coordinate the 40th ID’s involvement in the event.



Sachs’ service has spanned 32 years, joining the Army and later the reserves before retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native’s distinguished military career includes serving with the in the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division during WW II, landing on the beaches of Normandy in his glider during D-Day.



“II wouldn’t want to be anywhere else today, we’re celebrating the life of a citizen soldier” said Col. Richard Lalor, the public affairs officer for Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos and member of the California State Military Reserve.



The WW II veteran, who received the French Legion of Honor last year, received over 6,200 birthday cards from all around the world, a birthday proclamation from Pres. Donald Trump, and the Mayor of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Michael Brown, declared Sachs’ birthday as “Sam Sachs day” in Grand Forks.



The event took special measures to ensure that Sachs’ birthday was honored, while still maintaining the appropriate and safe social distance. Blue tape marked six feet apart spaces, all attendees wore masks, and Sachs stayed on his front porch, watching the festivities from a distance.



Although it wasn’t the usual birthday party the 105-year-old would have had, Sachs believes that the community coming together to help him celebrate during the COVID-19 crisis makes it even more meaningful, he said.



“I’m considered a fortunate man to be here in this wonderful, beautiful country and the greatest little city in America, Lakewood,” said Sachs.

