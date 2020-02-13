7th ESB supports MCLB Barstow’s mission

Photo By Keith Hayes | A road grading machine with a 7th ESB Marine behind the controls does its dusty work...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | A road grading machine with a 7th ESB Marine behind the controls does its dusty work leveling 20 acres of desert land outside the fenceline behind the Mounted Color Guard stables on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Aug. 19, 2019. The land is intended for use as a bivouacking area for visiting Marine Corps units engaged in training. see less | View Image Page

The 7th Engineer Support Battalion, stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., is getting a hearty thank you and a plaque recognizing a job well done for their work aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.



Captain Christian Lara, deputy Public Works director, S-F Facilities Department, said the 7th ESB’s work on many projects aboard MCLBB has demonstrated that cooperation and subject matter expert level knowledge has proved invaluable in helping this base achieve its mission.



“Their work has helped prepare the base as a training platform with enormous potential for the Marine Corps and other branches of the military,” said Lara. “They know what they are doing and their work is top quality.”



During different temporary assignments to MCLB Barstow, Marines with the 7th ESB created a 20-acre bivouac area on the Yermo Annex as well as helping install fiber optic communications cable for that site. They constructed a heavy duty ramp for livestock for use during the Marine Corps Rodeo at the Lt. Col. Robert A. Lindsley Base Stables, home of the Mounted Color Guard. The 7th also demolished a dilapidated storage shed, reinforced target elements and built some tables for use at the base weapons range, and improved Obregon Park aboard the Yermo Annex of MCLBB, and other projects.



“All of this work helped make the base capable of hosting groups from regimental down to battalion size for training purposes,” Lara said. “This helps MCLBB to continue its mission to provide for the warfighter.”



“The bivouac area outside the gate line by the stables was constructed to host Marine Corps units (coming from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina), to participate in an Integrated Training Exercise at (Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center) Twentynine Palms,” Lara explained. “This new resource can fit almost any training scenario needed in support of the Marine Corps’ mission.”



The helping hand from the 7th ESB consisted of about ten Marines and their construction vehicles and equipment.



“It took just under a month for the 7th ESB to level the huge area, but they also did a lot of work by hand with shovels and picks,” he said. “They also cut down several dead trees on the Nebo side of the base.”



The 7th ESB support of the Marine Corps’ mission began when it was stood up first as the 7th Engineer Battalion in September 1950, aboard Camp Pendleton to rapidly build up equipment and troop for deployment to the Korean War.The official Marine Corps history profile of the 7th ESB indicates it was among the first units to deploy to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1990, then continue their mission with support for Operation Desert Shield in 1991.



Operation Iraqi Freedom took the 7th to the State of Kuwait, then to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, then to Marjah, Afghanistan, to support Operation Moshtarak, and Mogadishu, Somalia, to provide humanitarian support for Operation Restore Hope.



Colonel Craig C. Clemans, commanding officer, MCLB Barstow, reinforced Lara’s assessment of the support the 7th ESB has given to the base.



“This is a story of Marines helping Marines - one unit helping another. 7th ESB demonstrated tremendous competency and esprit de corps ... . It is a pleasure to travel to their headquarters and present them with a plaque from the Base as a token of thanks for their hard work. We hope to continue our partnership with them moving into the future,” Clemans said.