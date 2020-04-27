ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. - The New Mexico Air National Guard continues to support the communities around the state.

As the New Mexico Air National Guard's role in the response to the COVID-19 emergency starts to normalize, the drive for mission accomplishment is at an all-time high. Mission requirements are changing every minute but one thing remains certain, each mission undertaken is extremely important to the citizens of New Mexico who are relying on the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force to come through as we always do. Without fail, the airmen are executing these taskings safely and efficiently.

A perfect example took place on Saturday April 11, 2020 when members of the 150th Mission Support Group and the 210th Red Horse Squadron combined to load, deliver, and unload over 12,000 pounds of food to the Zia Pueblo Northwest of here. Current taskings have personnel who routinely deliver food, water, personal protective equipment, COVID test kits, and COVID test samples to locations across the state.

The 150th Mission Support Group portion of this particular mission was conducted largely by members of the Logistics Readiness and Security Forces Squadrons. They proved, once again, there is much more to being a New Mexico Guardsman than simply doing work within your specific career field.

The New Mexico National Guard’s Joint Task Force continues to support municipal, county, state, and federal agency partners responding to the pandemic. Soldiers and Airmen are performing missions around the clock and around the state to protect New Mexicans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2020 Date Posted: 04.27.2020 15:32 Story ID: 368579 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACOs Deliver Supplies for New Mexico Pueblos, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.