Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize Beach Cleanup

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 27, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes student...... read more read more

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 27, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes student volunteers collect garbage alongside the base's shoreline April 27. Organized by the command's Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions, volunteers will be filling trash bags everyday this week. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page