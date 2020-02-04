Help Us Help You

Providence, R.I.- U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua Travers with the 143rd Medical Group, facilitates the donation of PPE (personal protective equipment) between local community members and the disaster medical assistance team (DMAT).



“My mission is to assist anybody looking to donate medical supplies or PPE,” said Travers. “Things like N95 masks, hand sanitizers, gowns, swab kits, things of that nature.”



Travers said that people are encouraged to reach out and donate whatever supplies they have on hand, no matter how big or small.



“I’ve had some individuals donate thousands of masks,” said Travers. “I’ve had some individuals who have access to suppliers in different countries -China- where they can order in mass production like 2,000. I’ve had citizens donate twenty boxes of gloves so it varies.”



To donate, there are links on the Department of Health (DOH) webpage where citizens and manufacturers can fill out an online form to be contacted of their donation.



“The people that contact me, basically, I’m going through a list of what’s needed and what’s acceptable,” said Travers.” If it’s something we can accept, I’ll give them a call or e-mail and guide them to the direction of the drop off site.”



Travers said that currently, some of the items highly needed are N95 masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators.

