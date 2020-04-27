VP-45 Donates Record-Breaking Amount to NMCRS

A Jacksonville-based squadron has far exceeded their fund-raising expectations to the Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by contributing the largest active-duty fund drive donation for a deployable size squadron, as the nation and U.S. Navy continues to battle the Coronavirus.



While donation history began in 1941 when NAS Jacksonville opened their chapter, the organization has grown to offer financial assistance and education to active-duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their family and survivors.



Monika Woods, NMCRS Director at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville is a firm believer in the non-profit organization that she has seen help thousands of Sailors and their families during truly difficult periods of their lives. When reviewing the daily and weekly donations by Jacksonville units, both deployed and on station, she was amazed at the totals being reported by VP-45, and had to pull the historical records.



“Last year our local active-duty fund drive brought in $365,227, yet we provided over $1.6 million in assistance on our base. We are able to consistently provide above and beyond what the drive brings in by recycling the donations,” said Woods. “VP-45 is definitely living up to the 2020 annual campaign’s theme of ‘By Our Own, For Our Own.’”



Woods stays connected with all of the units aboard NAS Jacksonville and informed Capt. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11, which VP-45 reports to, about their record-breaking donation by a deployable maritime patrol squadron in Jacksonville.



“It was amazing,” said Pottenburgh, who appreciated the efforts of all Sailors and their families assigned to the patrol squadron who came together to help others.



According to the NMCRS website, which provides a history of the organization described the fundraising efforts in the 1940s. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt when anticipating the personal needs of those serving in the U.S. military during World War II, authorized a public appeal for support to benefit the military relief associations. As a result of those national fund-raising efforts it helped establish the Society’s Reserve Fund in 1942. This fund provides a rainy-day means of support and relief assistance not covered by other revenue streams, especially during catastrophic natural disasters that affect Navy and Marine Corps members and their families. Additionally, NAS Jacksonville established their NMCRS chapter in 1941.



NMCRS provides a variety of resources, but one of the more popular service is the no-interest loans, making up an estimated 70 percent of the organization’s transactions nation-wide. Clients are allowed to take out loans of up to $500 quickly and easily, whereas the larger dollar requests require an interview with a society caseworker.



“Most clients that we see really rely on their spouse’s income to supplement their monthly budgets,” said Woods, who added that she expects requests for funding support to continue after her clients have exhausted their tax returns, stimulus checks, and savings.



“Our squadrons on NAS Jacksonville are the backbone to the Active Duty Fund Drive. So many have gone above and beyond to take care of their own. The support from the triad of VP 45, to the spouse volunteers that come from their squadron, to the key person that led the charge for their fund raising, Lt. Alex Heywood. NMCRS is grateful for the exceptional support from the Pelicans, keeping our doors open to continue taking care of our military members when in need,” said Woods.



In addition to the no-interest loans, the relief society provides a number of other resources such as "Budget for Baby" workshop, education assistance, disaster relief, visiting nurses, emergency travel and other resources all designed to help Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families.



Patrol and Reconnaissance Wings serve as the Navy’s premier provider for airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations. CPRW-11 squadrons include Patrol Squadrons (VP) 5, VP-8, VP-10, VP-16, VP-26, VP-45 and VP-62, along with the Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP-19).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2020 Date Posted: 04.27.2020 12:05 Story ID: 368553 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-45 Donates Record-Breaking Amount to NMCRS, by CPO Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.