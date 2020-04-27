Humanoid Cells Testing

Research studies typically take months or years to yield data on how a new chemical and biological threat agent can hurt the human body. However, scientists have learned that combining select state-of-the-art assessment methods can yield data in far less time — sometimes within hours — making it possible to predict what an emerging chemical or biological threat agent can do to a warfighter before the warfighter encounters it. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) supported the U.S. Army’s Combat Capability Development Command, Chemical, and Biological Center (CCDC CBC) to select and develop predictive toxicology methods. The predictive methods combine computer-based (in silico) models and relatively quick laboratory (in vitro) methods. The methods rapidly generate specific data, such as where exactly in the human body an emerging agent will cause damage.
Through DTRA’s support, CCDC CBC scientists are developing and validating the organ-on-a-chip technology — which can use animal cells or cells derived from humans — to assess an agent’s toxicity to a human organ. They are also working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to transition state-of-the-art predictive in vitro assays to CCDC CBC’s toxicology program, so organ-on-a-chip is just one of many in vitro capabilities being developed and used.1 Scientists at CCDC CBC are primarily concerned with cardiac and central nervous system effects of some emerging threats, so they also evaluate the effects of emerging threats on live zebra fish. Zebra fish are less expensive to maintain and breed than other vertebrate small animals, such as mice, and zebra fish assays provide threat-toxicity-effects data that are also accurate for understanding the effects in humans. Whether the data are extrapolative or are directly gathered from human cells, the in vitro tests — when combined with in silico data — help scientists understand how agents affect various biological systems, thus providing information other scientists can use to develop medical countermeasures.
Predictive toxicology is proving, in many cases, to more accurately characterize a person’s biological response to an exposure to a chemical or biological agent than traditional animal studies do. There are several reasons for this:
