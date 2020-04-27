Photo By Gianna Greben | CE Weekly Article, with contributions from Maj Gen (ret) Earnest O. Robbins II...... read more read more Photo By Gianna Greben | CE Weekly Article, with contributions from Maj Gen (ret) Earnest O. Robbins II // The Air Force Fire Officer of the Year Award (Military) has been renamed in honor of CMSgt Hoyd O. Sanders as a tribute to his impact on the Fire Protection community. Throughout his 45 years of service, Chief Sanders helped pave the way for future Air Force firefighters, leaving an exceptional legacy that will be honored through the CMSgt Hoyd O. Sanders, Jr. Award. see less | View Image Page

Former Director of Civil Engineers, Major General (ret) Earnest O. Robbins II, contributed to the writing of this story.



It is with great pleasure that the Office of the Director of Civil Engineers announces the renaming of the Air Force Fire Officer of the Year Award (Military) to the “CMSgt Hoyd O. Sanders, Jr. Award.” This award is renamed in honor of Chief Master Sergeant Hoyd O. Sanders as a tribute to his lasting impact as an Air Force firefighter. The decision to change the award’s name was supported by numerous former USAF Civil Engineer leaders who witnessed and benefitted from Chief Sander’s leadership during his 45 years of service. It is only fitting this award be renamed after a deserving leader who so vigorously and effectively enhanced the Fire Protection program.



Chief Sanders positively influenced the lives and careers of many Airmen and civilians. His remarkably successful career was marked by numerous distinct accomplishments. From helping to standardize the National Fire Academy training programs, to conceiving the National Professional Qualification Board Certification for Air Force firefighters, Chief Sanders paved the way for future Air Force firefighters. Chief Sanders was the only Air Force Fire Chief to lead two fire departments in achieving the DoD Fire Department of the Year Award – a true testament to his leadership abilities. His work was far-reaching and diverse, and the changes he initiated are still felt today across the Fire Protection community. As a result, our people, our facilities, and our aircraft and weapons systems are safer.



The fire protection leaders who receive this award will forever be reminded of his uncompromising service and commitment to the Air Force and to the Civil Engineer community. The CMSgt Hoyd O. Sanders, Jr. Award will stand as an enduring reminder of this great Airman’s unquestionable character, selfless leadership, and unwavering commitment to service.



Chief Master Sergeant Sanders, thank you for serving as an example of what all Airmen should aspire to be. Civil Engineers have a history of excellence and your service has inspired that excellence to continue.