10th Mountain Soldiers volunteer to save lives

Photo By Sgt. Brandon Cox | The Fort Drum Drunk Driving Prevention Program (DDPP) offers a free of charge...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brandon Cox | The Fort Drum Drunk Driving Prevention Program (DDPP) offers a free of charge designated driver service to all Soldiers in the Fort Drum area up to a 30 mile radius off post. On Fridays and Saturdays between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Soldiers may receive a ride free of charge. (Courtesy photo from Fort Drum DDPP) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, NY -- Vehicle-related accidents often happen, especially when alcohol is involved.



Spc. Hanna McNabb, a Paralegal Specialist for the 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, lost her High School best friend to a drunk driver. This terrible accident gave McNabb the motivation to devote her time and effort to stop the act of drinking and driving, and the Fort Drum Drunk Driving Prevention Program (DDPP) gave her the means to put that motivation to good use.



"I wouldn't want to see another family grieve the loss of their child," added McNabb. "I volunteer to prevent other families from having to go through that pain."



The Fort Drum DDPP is a non-profit organization that offers Mountain Soldiers, DOD civilians, and their families an easy way to get themselves and their vehicles home safely and free of charge.



"This program supports the community to help prevent the loss of life due to alcohol-related vehicle accidents and also protects the overall readiness of the 10th Mountain Division," said Sgt. Aaron Foringer, the President of the Fort Drum Chapter DDPP and Geospatial Engineer for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Drum.



"The DDPP is completely anonymous," added Foringer. "We only keep track of how many calls we have received and how many rides have been given."



This program is an exceptional tool for our new Soldiers on Fort Drum as well.



"I talk about this program extensively to all of our incoming Soldiers," said Sgt. Scott Esterly, a Horizontal Construction Engineer for the 642nd Engineer Co., attached to the 91st Military Police Battalion.





"I tell them to have a plan when they go out, but as a back-up plan, they can always use the DDPP; this is a program I would like to see at every duty station," said Esterly.



Many Fort Drum Soldiers understand the importance of this program, and some have even used it to further their career aspirations.



"Being a volunteer with the DDPP is a perfect way to get the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM), which is a great way to obtain promotion points," said Pvt. Christian Novoa, a Supply Specialist with the 41st Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division(LI), and native of Lima, Peru. "I currently have 364 volunteer hours, and it's a program I don't see myself getting out of anytime soon."



"This is the kind of forward-thinking we love our Soldiers in the Army to have, and I am nominating Novoa for the Volunteer of the Quarter award," added Foringer.



If you are interested in volunteering or signing up to use the program, you can contact the Fort Drum Chapter DDPP via call or text at 315-775-8813, or the Caution-www.ddpp.us website. You can also contact the DDPP at Caution-https://www.facebook.com/FtDrumDDPP/ for any further questions about the program.