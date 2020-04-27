Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Garrison firefighters help German crews battle forest fires

    2

    Photo By Keith Pannell | Tanker trucks from the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Fire Station 2 at Sembach...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2020

    Story by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    MIESAU ARMY DEPOT, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters provided mutual aid to the host nation on two separate fires April 24.

    The first was in the late morning near a nature hiking area about 5 km southeast of Bruchmühlbach-Miesau, according to garrison Fire Chief Marshall Fiedler.

    Station 2 from Sembach and Station 3 from Miesau Army Depot both provided a tanker truck for water supply and five firefighters to help fight the vegetation fire that was burning in the scrub and natural debris on the forest floor.

    Between garrison firefighters and those from civilian volunteer departments, there were 80 personnel and 20 emergency vehicles on the scene. Nobody was injured and no buildings were burned in the fire that consumed approximately 1,000 square meters of forest floor, said Fiedler.

    Approximately eight hours later, the same two stations were called to a vegetation fire in the village of Fischbach, in the old Fischbach Army Depot area. A total of six garrison firefighters and a tanker from each station were again dispatched to provide water. The fire was contained within the perimeter of the old depot. Concrete structures helped contain the fire, which burned approximately 35,000 square meters, according to Fiedler.

    Combined with Host Nation fire departments, the second blaze saw a response of 20 emergency vehicles and 50 first responders working together to put out the fire.

    “Responding to these calls for assistance from our Host Nation volunteer fire departments shows how we all work together,” said Fiedler. “Our personnel working closely with local fire departments to put out a fire, with no injuries or loss of property is the outcome we want every time.”

    The cause of both fires is under investigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2020 10:06
    Story ID: 368536
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison firefighters help German crews battle forest fires, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fires
    DES
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT