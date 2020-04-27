Tactical Operation Mannequin increases training opportunities for medical Soldiers

Photo By Capt. William Duvall | U.S. Army National Guard medical personnel assigned to the 263rd Army Air and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Duvall | U.S. Army National Guard medical personnel assigned to the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina National Guard, train on a Tactical Operation Mannequin, April 24, 2020, received from the South Carolina National Guard Medical Command, allowing the Soldiers to obtain new and hone skills they use to keep fellow Soldiers safe and protect the health of the force. see less | View Image Page

ANDERSON, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard Medical Command is ensuring the state’s National Guard medical personnel have the latest in training tools, knowing that quality and repetition are the keys to saving lives for a medic in the U.S Army National Guard.



U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Outen and U.S. Army Cpl. Tracy Caulder, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command, visited the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), April 23-24, 2020, to deliver a Tactical Operational Mannequin (TOM) to 263rd AAMDC medical personnel at the Anderson Army Readiness Center.



“The state currently has five TOMs, which can be made into many different variances of injury patterns. There are about 12-15 different set-ups you can have,” shared Outen. “This one, we have a gunshot wound to the chest to simulate a sucking chest wound, tension pneumothorax shrapnel injuries to the arm with burns, a gunshot wound through the calf, a gunshot wound through the hip.”



The first two TOMs for the South Carolina National Guard were bought for the purpose of training the medics (68Ws), keeping them up with current and changing trends. As more are purchased, the goal is to get them distributed in the upstate, the lowcountry, and the midlands, so there can be some decentralized training for the medics.



“As of right now, we [Medical Command] hold the site code for all the certifications for the 68W education,” said Caulder. “But they can now do unit-level training that can go into Digital Training Management System (DTMS) and count toward military educational courses.”



The intent is by having these TOMs throughout the state, the medics can practice realistic training, keeping up with their educational requirements, and maintain the level of skill required for their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS).



“Currently, medics have to come through our 12-day course every two years. So, if you do not do this on the civilian side, or you do not sustain what you learned, it is difficult to operate on the same level all the time,” stated Outen. “This is an opportunity for the medics to work every month, developing, and honing their skills, instead of waiting till their biannual training.”



Some of the junior enlisted have recently completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT), where they have trained on the TOM as part of their MOS training. So, the South Carolina National Guard Medical Command sees the value in adding a TOM to the unit inventory.



“Being able to learn more skills, further our education as far as our medical training goes, being able to stay current on what we have already learned, being able to have real life scenarios at our finger tips will allow us to not get rusty on what we have learned,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Jared Hill, 263rd AAMDC medic. “I have been out of AIT for about two months, where we did get to use one of the TOMs. It is a great tool that I think will help us a lot.”



The TOM will be used to simulate real-life training with the medics, but one medic sees additional opportunities in learning while working with the TOM.



“I have not had the opportunity to work on a TOM since AIT,” stated U.S. Army Pfc. Tiffany Bain, 263rd AAMDC medic and current college student. “I am studying health administration in college. Working with this [TOM] will help me get better training for personnel at hospitals and different settings, allowing me to see and understand why they [staff] would want certain training aids for their jobs.”



The 263rd AAMDC will now be able to reach out to other units in the upstate, where one or two Soldiers can train 20-30 at a time, increasing the effectiveness of the training, while decreasing the need for larger groups of Soldiers to travel for worthwhile training.



“Our staff are all fulltime, the training team right now is six people, controlling three separate programs, and we are available for any type of medical training,” added Outen.” “We can bring a mannequin if you are doing an exercise…anything you want to incorporate medical training into, we can do it.”