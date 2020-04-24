Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: Education enlightenment

    This graphic accompanies an article written about the continuation of online college

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.24.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Many have been confined to their homes since the initial apex of coronavirus disease 2019. Schools have converted to online classes to prevent the spread of the virus.

    Although college courses on-campus have halted, online universities remain unaffected. Young adults who aren’t enrolled may be wondering where or how they can attend classes.

    “To enroll into college courses, a student needs to first apply to the school of their choice,” said Pam Gove, 86th Force Support Squadron education and training section chief. “If they are unsure which school they would like to attend, there are many interest inventories that can be found online to help students narrow down career fields they may be interested in or programs that highlight their abilities.”

    Once a student narrows down their search, they can apply to the school they are interested in. Most institutes have online applications, though many require a student to pay a fee in order to fill it out. Once accepted, they can speak with their college advisor who can assist them in choosing their classes.

    “Oftentimes, schools will have a counselor contact you after you complete the enrollment process,” Gove said.

    If a student wants to utilize Military Tuition Assistance (MilTA) or their Veteran’s Affairs benefits, they can input their education goal in the Air Force Virtual Education Center (AFVEC). An evaluated degree plan from their selected school must be uploaded into their education goal when created or emailed to the Education Center at Ramstein.

    “The class the student is requesting MilTA for has to be on the college degree plan,” said Gove. “Students using tuition assistance or their VA benefits can Google ‘TA Decide.’ They will find the complete list of schools that have a current memorandum of understanding and accept these funds.”

    Each institute has its own term start dates and course lengths, so it’s important for students to research accordingly.

    “It is best to contact the school directly for this information,” Gove said. “Please remember to apply for a funding request. It must be done no earlier than 45 days and no later than seven days prior to the term or class start date. The student’s supervisor must approve the TA by class start date.”

    For assistance, local Air Force Education Services Specialists can be contacted at the Ramstein Education Center at DSN 314-480-2032 or by emailing them at 86fss.ramsteineducationcenter@us.af.mil. Due to COVID-19, emailing their org box is currently the most effective way to contact them.

