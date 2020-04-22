RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – As advocates for exceptional family members, “Every day is an opportunity to not only be aware of others who are challenged with special needs, but to also be helpful as needed and, most importantly, respectful as we celebrate abilities and not disabilities,” said Lillie Tarver and Marcia James, 86th Force Support Squadron Exceptional Family Member Program family support coordinators.



April is recognized as National Autism Awareness Month. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. Those affected by ASD may avoid eye-contact, prefer to be or play alone (observed in children), and do not understand personal space boundaries. They may have delayed speech and language skills, repeat words or phrases and use little to no gestures.



People with ASD often repeat certain behaviors, including following the same routine. They may not want to change their daily patterns and may experience a ”melt-down” if their routine is interrupted. They also have different ways of learning, paying attention or reacting to things. The learning, thinking and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged.



Some people with ASD require help in their daily lives while others can function independently. The CDC reports ASD occurs in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups, but is about four times more common among boys than girls. Per the CDC, causes of ASD are unknown and have been linked to environmental, biological and genetic risk factors.



In general, assessing services for people with ASD can be difficult. It’s even more challenging for families such as those in the military who face their own unique lifestyle stressors. Deployment, residential mobility, parent separation or absence, trauma, loss and reintegration all contribute to the difficulties of ASD assessment.



“Now add an overseas or remote assignment to this,” said Tarver and James.



To kick off this year’s Autism Awareness Month, a Buddy Walk was planned at Donnelly Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020, for all exceptional family and base community members. Unfortunately, the event was canceled due to coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions and physical distancing recommendations.



“Our primary roles as EFMP-Family Support Coordinators are to connect our service members and their families to information and referrals, offer outreach events, activities, workshops, increase special needs awareness and advocacy as well as conduct family needs assessments to help identify specific needs,” said Tarver and James. “We are here for our exceptional families.”



EFMP-Family Support Services are available Monday-Friday, 0730-1630 and located in the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Building 2120, Lawn Ave., CIV 06371-47-5100, DSN 480-5100

