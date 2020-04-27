USAG Daegu Reboots Army Emergency Relief Campaign

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea – Area IV leadership gathered at the dining facility at Camp Walker to revitalize this year’s Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign.



“The campaign has been underway, but we’ve had a few other things to work, like COVID-19, the reason why you all are wearing masks,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. “We’re rebooting this campaign so we can get the focus that we need to meet our object which is $50,000.”



The AER annual campaign takes place from March 1st through May 15th each year in order to increase awareness as well as offer Soldiers the opportunity to help their fellow Soldiers by making a donation.



“That’s what AER is really about. It’s Soldiers taking care of Soldiers and their families,” said Simerly. “Last year within Area IV, we averaged $4.00 back for every dollar that we put in. It’s a pretty significant dividend that we got out of that.”



AER provides financial assistance in the form of interest-free loans and grants in support of a variety of needs including travel fare, car repair, funeral costs and even spouse and child scholarships.”



“My son is a junior at Georgia State,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alan Cline, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison Daegu. “AER actually helped fund my son to go to [college].”



AER assistance is available to Soldiers and their families wherever they are located. The amount of assistance is only limited by the amount of the valid need.



“AER means that we have funds available to support Soldiers and their families in times of need,” Simerly added. “We all have a responsibility to share with our leaders the importance of AER and how it’s really just about us taking care of ourselves.”



AER is a private nonprofit organization incorporated in 1942 to relieve distress of Soldiers and their dependents. For more information on AER visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2020 Date Posted: 04.27.2020 03:39 Story ID: 368519 Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Daegu Reboots Army Emergency Relief Campaign, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.