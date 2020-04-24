Yokosuka’s Ikego Elementary School Hosts Month of the Military Child Motorcade

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser | 200424-N-HH215-2075 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 24, 2020) –Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser | 200424-N-HH215-2075 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 24, 2020) –Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Elementary school teachers and staff participate in a motorcade to celebrate Month of the Military Child. During this event, participants drove through the Ikego Housing area as a way to provide their students a fun event while maintaining the current safety measures involved with protecting the community from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) by physical distancing, April 24. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 24, 2020) – In celebration of Month of the Military Child, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Elementary school teachers and staff hosted a motorcade, April 24.



The motorcade, which consisted of vehicles owned by Ikego Elementary teachers and staff, CFAY’s Security Department and the Ikego Fire Department, drove throughout the Ikego Housing area in a parade-like fashion allowing residents to wave hello while practicing physically distancing from their homes or from sidewalks and parking lots along the route.



“We have always honored our military students during the month of April,” said Cynthia Muniz, second grade teacher at Ikego Elementary School. “Since school went virtual and our preplanned events got canceled, we still felt it was important for us to honor our military students.”



Participants said they were happy to get to see their students smiling and waving.



“As teachers, we are always wanting to see our students smiling faces and make sure that they are happy,” said Muniz. “With the current COVID-19 precautions in place, having today’s motorcade allowed us to show our appreciation to our military kids and Ikego families; we got to show that we are still thinking about them and missing them every day.”



Teachers said that it is important that we celebrate the military children.



“I know it is said that military children are resilient, strong, brave and adaptable but I think it’s important we make sure that they know they are” said Muniz. “Celebrating Month of the Military Child is one way to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices they make.”



For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.