Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of adrift kayak off Big Island

    Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Big Island

    Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green,...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU -- The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found adrift off the Kohala Waterfront, Hawaii Island, Sunday.

    A Hawaii County Fire Department helicopter aircrew and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Jet ski operator searched the area. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

    There are no reports of missing persons at this time.

    Hawaii County Fire Department contacted the Sector Honolulu watchstanders at 8:30 a.m., stating a good Samaritan found the kayak adrift 100 yards off the waterfront. The helicopter and Jet ski crews searched between Kawaihae and Mahukona and found no signs of distress. 

    The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

    The weather on scene is winds of 9 mph and seas up to two feet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2020 18:04
    Story ID: 368502
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of adrift kayak off Big Island, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    District 14
    Kayak
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Big Island
    Sector Honolulu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT