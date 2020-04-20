Patrol Squadron 10 Resumes Normal Operations

MISAWA AIR BASE – The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 are back in Japan after completing joint exercises from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Over the past two months, Commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Force, 7th Fleet (CTF-72) tasked two P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) from VP-10 to participate in Operation Rai Balang, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), and a Snapdragon Gold exercise out of Andersen Air Force Base. Over the course of several days, VP-10 flew 14 missions amassing nearly 100 flight hours.



Operation Rai Balang is a Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA)-led multi-lateral monitoring control and surveillance operation. The operation’s mission statement is to detect, deter, and report potential illegal, unregulated, or unreported fishing activity around the Federated States of Micronesia. The P-8A covered thousands of square miles of ocean while on patrol providing a significantly larger surveillance coverage for the FFA.



SWATT is a routine training exercise organized by the Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC) that aims to improve warfighting proficiency and increase the tactical readiness of the US Navy surface force. VP-10 aircraft conducted range clearing and maritime domain awareness (MDA) operations in support of allied surface vessels. VP-10 crews conducted coordinated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations with the MH-60R Seahawk as well as various surface ships. The exercise provided an opportunity to coordinate operations between dissimilar platforms and subsequently increase the lethality and combat capability of our naval force.



The Snapdragon Gold afforded VP-10 aircrew an opportunity to build ASW proficiency as well as demonstrate the P-8A's systems, capabilities, and interoperability while working with subsurface units.



VP-10, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron is conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet and interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict in the region.

