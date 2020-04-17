MyNavy HR Names its 2019 Sailor of the Year

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien Luce, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – MyNavy HR announced a 2008 graduate of North Stanly High School and Albemarle, North Carolina native as its 2019 Sailor of the Year (SOY) April 17.



Aviation Ordanceman 1st Class Kimber Dominguez, assigned to Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore, California, was selected from the Enterprise Support, Force Management and Force Development Domain finalists.



"I feel blessed and humbled to be Sailor of the Year," said Dominguez. "I would like everyone to know that I did not win this award alone. I won this award from the support and guidance I received from my family, mentors and Sailors."



Dominguez is CNATTU Lemoore’s Learning Management Office leading petty officer, where she leads 92 instructors and manages 58 courses that provide over 50,000 hours of instruction.



Dominguez said she is motivated by the desire to set an example for her family.



"I want my children to know they can accomplish any goal they have with hard work and dedication," said Dominguez.



In addition to her primary duties, Dominguez is also a command career counselor, president of the first-class petty officers association, a sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate and an assistant command fitness leader.



"The best advice I can give to future candidates is to eliminate excuses," said Dominguez. "Always give 100% of your effort and do not be afraid to challenge yourself."



According to Vice Adm. John Nowell, chief of naval personnel, each year over 3,000 first-class petty officers compete to become one of the SOY candidates. The other finalists for the MyNavy HR SOY were Yeoman 1st Class Eric Alvarez and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christina Harrison.



"Congratulations and job well done to our entire Sailor of the Year nominees across the MyNavy HR Enterprise," said Nowell in a congratulatory email to the finalists. "I continue to be impressed with these incredible shipmates and the outstanding work they accomplished for MyNavy HR."



Dominguez will go on to compete for the Chief of Naval Operations SOY, where she will have an opportunity to be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer.



MyNavy HR is responsible for manning the Fleet and making sure that Sailors are ready for the litany of jobs and tasks they will be asked to undertake in the Navy. This responsibility includes finding and recruiting talented individuals to serve, executing training pipelines that take young Sailors through their initial education and beyond, and ensuring that our ships, squadrons, and submarines are fully manned.

