EDIS goes the distance for child development

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Educational and Developmental Intervention Services team at the 48th Fighter Wing has proactively continued to provide vital resources to local families through virtual classrooms, programs, and groups.



The EDIS program provides education, screenings, evaluations, and treatment interventions for dependent children, ages birth to 21 years old, of eligible military and Department of Defense civilians and contractors.



“In the beginning of March, the EDIS team immediately created alternative ways to take care of our children’s needs when talk of school [closures] began to circulate,” said Col. Alicia Matteson, 48th Medical Operations Squadron commander.



The goal of the virtual tools and video segments on various topics allows clients to continue with developmental training while adhering to social distancing regulations.



“There are two main programs, Early Intervention from birth up to three years old and Related Services that serves three to 21-year-olds,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Bovitz, EDIS flight commander and child psychologist. “We have pediatricians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, early interventionist specialists, speech therapists, and an audiologist."



Most of the services were face-to-face before the COVID-19 pandemic and although the 48th Medical Group established alternative services there are still a few challenges to overcome.



“It is more difficult on our end because we don’t have that face-to-face [time] with the child which adds a level of difficulty to their clinical competency,” said Bovitz. “We are looking forward to having that in person, one-on-one time again.”



The EDIS team will continue protecting themselves and their clients from the spread of COVID-19 while providing the necessary resources and services to Team Liberty families.



For more information about the EDIS program, parents can call DSN 226-3308 or commercial

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2020 Date Posted: 04.25.2020 08:43 Story ID: 368473 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EDIS goes the distance for child development, by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.