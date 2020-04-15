How an Army Reserve Engineer Supports COVID-19 Response Efforts

Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Lt. Col. Robert Miykiska, with the 647th Regional Support Group, activates in support...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Lt. Col. Robert Miykiska, with the 647th Regional Support Group, activates in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Chicago District construction of an Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park and Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. He is responsible for Quality Assurance and Quality Control of the project construction design. see less | View Image Page

“I went to Milwaukee for the kick-off and then went through the whole process," said Miykiska. "We built a fully functioning hospital, with hard-line oxygen, hard-stand showers, latrines and patient areas, which are basically cubicles, in nine days.” The ACF is designed with 500 beds - 250 beds with hard-line oxygen and another 250 with bottle oxygen.



An ACF is a facility that is temporarily converted for health care use during a public emergency to reduce the burden on hospitals and established medical facilities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services compiled the materials to support state and municipalities in creating an ACF to support their medical requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.