Navy Announces $30M for Accelerated Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), Businesses Can Apply Starting Monday

CORONA, Calif. – The Department of the Navy will begin accepting proposals from innovative startups and small businesses for development and commercialization of dual-use technologies April 27, following its 20.4 Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I Technology Acceleration Broad Agency Announcement (BAA).



The announcement details $30 million in available funding. Dual-use technologies should be responsive to topic requirements while also meeting unmet market demands.



“This is a great opportunity for startups and small businesses within the Inland Empire to propose solutions to help the Navy and Marine Corps address warfighting challenges,” said Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division commanding officer.



The SBIR 20.4 BAA leverages the Navy Technology Acceleration process, an effort designed to speed technology development to operational demonstration through streamlined evaluation, selection and contract award procedures. It also includes research areas where the Navy plans to direct more resources, issuing awards within 45 days from the close of the BAA and initial payments within 15 days of awards.



The initial feasibility phase requires a maximum five page proposal and provides up to $150,000 for work that must be completed within five months. The follow-on demonstration phase provides up to $1.7 million in funding. The announcement includes four broad topics that each include more detailed focus areas. The four broad topics are:



● Naval Depot Modernization and Sustainment

● Digital Logistics

● Deployable Systems Manufacturability

● Rapid Reconstitution of Communications and Compact Hardware Solutions



Southern California’s Inland Empire region has resources available to assist startups and small businesses in applying for all SBIR opportunities and can assist with submitting proposals for Navy SBIR 20.4. The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), located within the Riverside Community College District Office of Economic Development, and the Small Business Development Center hosted by University of California, Riverside offer a variety of services to support SBIR proposal submissions.



“We have received detailed training from the Navy for its SBIR and technology transfer programs,” said RCCD PTAC Director Julie Padilla. “We can assist businesses from the beginning, identifying topics in the Broad Agency Announcements, completing required registrations and responding to the announcement.”



For more information on available support, visit https://techpartnerships.ucr.edu/programs-services/entrepreneurship-support-epic/sbdc-excite-programs and https://sbir.ucr.edu/.



To view the full announcement with complete focus area details, visit https://www.navysbir.com/topics20_4.htm. Additionally, the Department of the Navy hosted a webinar to address any questions related to Naval Depot Modernization and Sustainment, available online at https://www.navysbir.com/webinar-n20_1_x02.htm.



Proposals will be accepted from April 27, 2020 until 9 a.m. pacific daylight time May 28, 2020. All proposals must be submitted through the Department of Defense SBIR/STTR Innovation Portal at www.dodsbirsttr.mil/submissions.



Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona, headquartered in Norco, California, is the Navy's premier independent analysis and assessment agent, using measurement, analysis and assessment to enable our warfighters to train, fight and win. The center analyzes warfare systems readiness and performance, engineers the Fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training network and environment, and advises and administratively manages the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration program. Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey commands the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with a workforce of more than 3,700 scientists, engineers, contractors and support staff.

