Naval Base Kitsap recognized by Secretary of Defense on Earth Day

BREMERTON, Wash. – Naval Base Kitsap hosts an annual base cleanup to observe Earth Day. On April 22, the installation in the Pacific Northwest had another way to celebrate it.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense announced NBK as the Sustainability, Industrial Installation category winner in the 2020 SECDEF Environmental Awards.

“This award is a great recognition of the tireless work of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest and Naval Base Kitsap teams,” said Capt. Rich Rhinehart, NBK commanding officer. “They consistently demonstrate their dedication to being loyal stewards of our environment and the communities in which we work and reside.”

NBK not only reduced the amount of petroleum-based fuel in the installation's fleet of non-military vehicles by using alternative fuels and electricity, but its personnel also used E-85, an ethanol fuel blend, and biodiesel to divert a total of 172,831 and 171,484 gallons from fossil fuels in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“The federal government has been working to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels with various initiatives and executive orders since the early 2000s,” said Scott Horwitz, NBK Public Works Department-Bremerton environmental supervisor. “Government agencies have been required to reduce annual petroleum consumption by 20 percent by 2015, and increase alternative fuel use by 10 percent annually, relative to a Fiscal Year 2005 baseline. The most recent initiative directed under Executive Order 13834, with implementing instructions dated April 2019 established energy and environmental performance goals, including reducing petroleum consumption and increasing alternative fuel use.”

Horwitz also stated the process that went into planning and implementing the change came from evaluations from the Navy on their vehicle fleet and by substituting traditional vehicles with electric and hybrid models.

Since 1962, the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards have honored service members and civilians across the Department of Defense each year. Achievements include: significant strides to conserve our nation's natural and cultural resources, protecting human health, and preventing or eliminating pollution at the source, said Vice Adm. Mary Jackson, Commander, Navy Installations Command.

Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, Navy Region Northwest commander, acknowledged the heightened value of the award given the base’s locality.

“We are constantly challenged in the Pacific Northwest to balance our critical Navy missions with our stewardship responsibilities,” he stated in an email to NBK personnel. “I am very proud of you and the hard work you've put into keeping us at the leading edge of environmental practices!”

Horwitz went on to underline the fact that their efforts of protecting the environment won’t stop there.

“The Navy endeavors to be good stewards of the environment and to lower their impact to natural resources,” Horwitz said. “They also have plans to replace several culverts along the Navy owned RR in order to increase habitat for aquatic species, subject to available funding.”

Although there was not an official event to celebrate this achievement due to worldwide current events, Rhinehart expressed his admiration of his team by commending them for demonstrating their dedication to our environment and community.

“It's our responsibility to be good tenants here in the Pacific Northwest by protecting and preserving our environment for future generations,” he said. “I'm very proud of our team and what they've done to lead the way in enhancing the environment while concurrently fully supporting Navy operations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2020 Date Posted: 04.24.2020 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US