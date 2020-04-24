Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MHAFB Enhances Joint Force Capabilities with Army National Guard

    MHAFB Enhances Joint Force Capabilities with Army National Guard

    Photo By Airman Natalie Rubenak | Idaho Air National Guard Joint Terminal Air Controller talks with a pilot of an F-15E...... read more read more

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Story by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho- Since 1953, the Orchard Combat Training Center has been a premier joint combined arms training site. At a range about 18 miles south of Boise, the Idaho National Guard, Army Reservists and now the 366th Fighter Wing are able to train on 53,000 acres of non-dudded (non-explosive) impact area and approximately 3,300 acres of dudded impact area.

    “April 17th was the second time that the OCTC has authorized the release of high explosive bombs delivered from aircraft into our Artillery Impact Area,” said James Anderson, Range Facility Management Support System coordinator. “The week prior, Friday, April 10th, was the first time and April 17th’s training was a continuation of that exercise.”

    Two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 391st Fighter Squadron dropped six Mark 82 bombs and two GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs into the dudded impact area.

    “I am the scheduling coordinator for units requesting to train here,” Anderson said. “I worked with members of the 391st FS to develop safe release parameters for the ordnance delivered by the F-15Es and facilitated coordination between Range Control, the 391st FS and Air National Guard Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron.”

    The JTAC team was on site to talk to the pilots of the two F-15Es and communicate via radio where to drop their bombs.

    “This training exercise was basically a “proof of concept” for future Army training units, our sister services and allies that may want to conduct live or inert drops into our artillery impact area in support of their training during Combined Arms Live Fire Exercises,” Anderson said.

    Normally, Mountain Home AFB drops live munitions at the Utah Test and Training Range but in order to enhance total force partnerships and joint training capabilities, the Army National Guard reached out.

    “For future combat missions, everything is about joint fire,” said U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Dennis Stitt, OCTC director. “So combining the ground forces and the air forces is extremely important.”
    The combined training gives the Army a chance to practice communication capabilities between JTACs and pilots.

    “We are capable of allowing ground units to integrate close air support from fixed wing platforms with their maneuver training,” Anderson said. “When that CAS capability is combined with firing from the ground units, they will already be proficient in the coordination of fires if and when they deploy forward.”

    The Army leans on the Air Force for close air support and in order to have comfortable communication and trust, practice is necessary.

    “It’s a win-win for the air crews delivering ordnance in support of the unit on the ground,” Anderson said. They can gain valuable experience without having to travel to other major commands to accomplish the same level of training.”

    Joint force training is a valuable opportunity for all involved to maintain mission proficiency and lethality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 14:02
    Story ID: 368418
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHAFB Enhances Joint Force Capabilities with Army National Guard, by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JTAC
    bombs
    Pilots
    Army National Guard
    MHAFB
    391st Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT