Fort Drum children get creative for Month of the Military Child

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 24, 2020) -- To celebrate Month of the Military Child, children at the Fort Drum School Age Center and Chapel Child Development Center participated in a sidewalk chalk art project April 20.



As everyone continues to practice proper physical distancing during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an outdoor activity seemed just the right thing to do.



“We felt as though it was important here to have something special for our children to relax and release from the day-to-day changes that are occurring,” said Evelyn Eggins-Alston, Child and Youth Services chief. “The children were very excited, and we will now conduct this activity every Monday so that parents can have the opportunity to view their children’s art all week long.”



Alston said that the children seemed to enjoy displaying their artistic talents on pavement.



“The children were proud of their creativity through their chalk art,” she said. “They talked about it all day long.”



Children and staff also were encouraged to wear purple attire and participate in “Purple Up! For Military Kids” throughout the week. Wearing purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youths for their strength, sacrifice and resilience.



Month of the Military Child is observed in April each year, but Alston said that they are postponing most of their activities until September because of COVID-19.



“But being that we normally celebrate in April, we still wanted to do something that would let our youth know we care and we acknowledge them daily,” Alston said. “Our children are resilient, and we want them to know that we think they are special every day.”



Alston said their resilience has made her and the entire CYS staff proud of the young community members at Fort Drum.



“They have become accustomed to change, and they adjust well,” she said. “The challenge of being taught virtually and maintaining communication with their teachers appears to be something which they have mastered. It has been very challenging for everyone, but our staff loves being a part of the lives of our children.”



“CYS staff are passionate about the children we serve, and they are determined to provide all of them the best quality care they deserve,” Alston added. “The families of our CYS staff are remarkable, and I want to thank them for allowing them to provide loving care to our military children daily.”