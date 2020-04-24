Praetorians bid farewell to Command Sgt. Major James Krog

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Krause (left), is the new...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Krause (left), is the new senior enlisted Soldier for the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), and assumes responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Col. Brian Vile, the brigade commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at McGill Training Center, April 24. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Praetorians – the Soldiers, Army Civilians and their Family members – bid a fond farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. James Krog and his wife Linda during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Col. Brian Vile, commander of the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber), at McGill Training Center, April 24.



Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soldiers from 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), headquartered at Ft. Meade; the 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber) and 915 Cyber Warfare Battalion, headquartered at Fort Gordon, Georgia, with detachments in Hawaii and Texas, could not attend the ceremony in person and, in keeping with Army traditions, showcase the passing of the brigade colors at the forefront of a brigade formation which represents the transition of senior enlisted leaders and the historic importance of their title as ‘Keeper of the Colors.’



Fortunately, the Praetorians were able to watch the ceremony via a live stream on the brigade’s Facebook page. The participants included: Vile; Krog; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Krause, the incoming brigade senior enlisted leader; Linda Krog and Cristina Krause, their spouses; Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Coleman, Brigade S-3 (operations) noncommissioned officer-in-charge; Sgt. 1st Class John Pederson, the narrator; and Chaplain (Maj.) Peter Baek. Each participant maintained social distancing, wore protective garments, and did their best to thank Command Sgt. Maj. Krog for his service as the Brigade’s senior enlisted leader and ‘Keeper of the Colors’ since September 2017, as well as to recognize his more than 30 years of service with the United States Army.



“As the most senior and accomplished non-commissioned officer of the Brigade, he is the direct representative of the Brigade’s most important assets – our Soldiers,” said Vile. “He was a tireless advocate for our Soldiers and Civilians, and with 30 years’ experience, it was a task he executed flawlessly.”



According to Vile, Krog took care of his Soldiers every day – making sure they were paid, treating them with respect, and ensuring their future, whether in the Army or out, was secure.



“I cannot think of a better assignment or better group of people that I would want to work with as my final assignment in the Army,” said Krog. “I asked the Army for this assignment because of the quality of people in the organization and I am very happy that the Army saw fit to place me in this position.”



In addition to reminiscing about his time serving as the senior enlisted leader for the only offensive cyberspace operations brigade in the U.S. Army, Krog talked about an Army career spanning back to when he enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer in July 1986, and when he entered Active Duty in October 1991 as a Voice Intercept Operator and Korean linguist, changing languages to Persian Farsi 1995.



“Looking back, the last 30 plus years in the Army have flown by,” said Krog. “I am glad I joined the Army and would not change anything. It has had its ups and downs, but it has been the greatest experience one could ask for. In no other occupation would I have been able to do the things I have done. I have visited over 15 countries and met thousands of people that I can call brother or sister. It has been a great experience and I would gladly do it again.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Krog plans to spend time with his wife and his kids and then “it will be on to my next adventure. What that adventure will be is still unknown, but I hope it will be just as exciting as serving in the Army … The future is wide open at this time.”



On behalf of the Praetorians, Col. Vile welcomed the Krause Family to the 780th MI Brigade.



“To Command Sergeant Major Kraus and Cristina, welcome to the Praetorians,” said Vile. “Together, we have been entrusted with the crown jewel of the United States Army and the Cyber Mission Force … the 780th. I know that you will continue to fight and advocate for our Soldiers and Civilians.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Krause is a Cyberspace Operations Specialist Senior Noncommissioned Officer, with over 24 years in the Army. Krause enlisted in the Army on May 25, 1995 as a Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Analyst. Over the last 16 years, he specifically focused on intelligence support to cyberspace operations and the development of Soldiers, as well as training for the future of the Cyber Mission Force.



“I am honored by this opportunity to serve the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families of the 780th, and I appreciate the trust and confidence of our senior leadership,” said Krause. “Command Sgt. Maj. Krog, thank you for the years of friendship and mentorship, I appreciate what you have done for the Praetorians and the Army. To my family and friends, thank you all for your continued support and guidance, I would not be here without you. Lastly, to the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families, I look forward to evolving our organization, culture, and mission together. Praetorian 7, signing on.”



Praetorians! “Strength and Honor”