“ARSOF History: Embracing the Future”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



FORT BRAGG, N.C. – U.S. Army Special Operations Command is leveraging technology to improve connections and accessibility to better inform and educate a wider audience about Army Special Operations Forces history.



Restricted access to Fort Bragg, initially put in place after September 11, 2001, has limited the effectiveness of a fixed exhibit on post in sharing ARSOF history. USASOC initiatives, and collaboration with the Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM) in downtown Fayetteville, will make ARSOF history more accessible to everyone, is fiscally prudent, and supports USASOC’s 21st century ‘way forward.’



The newly reorganized USASOC History Office supports the ongoing development of virtual historical exhibits and graphic displays that capture attention and interest. Exporting virtual historical exhibits to world-wide ARSOF units, as well as to the public, ensures that USASOC stays at the ‘tip of the spear’ of American innovation while educating about ARSOF history.



It will require embracement of modern technology to experience a full spectrum historical presentation, including social media, print products, and interactive virtual displays. This innovative approach to preserving and promulgating ARSOF’s rich history will educate ARSOF soldiers, and share the rich legacy with the American public. The intent is that ARSOF Soldiers and the public will be able to interact with these exhibits and displays to gain access to more historical information.



Additionally, “Mobile Assistance Teams” will advise units on how to best display significant artifacts to get maximum exposure and maintain accountability of the historical items. These teams will also facilitate access to ‘exported’ historical print products and the virtual displays and exhibits.



The History Office will retain and preserve artifacts that support ‘hands on’ historical presentations while the ASOM will fulfill the need for a physical facility that assists in telling the ARSOF story.



For more information concerning the museum, please contact U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs at pao-usasoc@socom.mil or 910-432-6005.



-USASOC-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.24.2020 10:32 Story ID: 368385 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “ARSOF History: Embracing the Future”, by LTC Loren Bymer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.