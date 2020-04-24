Stay fit anywhere, anytime

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Sparks | An Airman assigned to the 48th Force Support Squadron demonstrates a weighted push-up...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Sparks | An Airman assigned to the 48th Force Support Squadron demonstrates a weighted push-up at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 23, 2020. The 48th Fighter Wing Fitness Center developed a virtual fitness program consisting of exercise videos and nutritional information for Liberty Airmen and families to use at home during the current COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks) see less | View Image Page

The 48th Fighter Wing Fitness Center developed a virtual fitness program consisting of exercise videos and nutritional information for Liberty Airmen and families to use at home.



The videos, which are accessible on the Fitness Center’s Facebook page, consist of strength training, aerobics and stretching exercises taught by various instructors.



“It’s an honor to have this opportunity to help people maintain or improve their fitness,” said Senior Airman Michael Manigault, 48th Force Support Squadron virtual fitness instructor.



With the closure of the gym due to social distancing limitations and safety precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, the capabilities for the Liberty Wing community to exercise have been limited.



“We wanted to create a platform where our community could have an outlet and source of information on different ways to work out,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Gasparetto, 48th FSS fitness and sports section chief.



In addition to posting workout videos, fitness instructors also encourage followers to participate in virtual challenges. The fitness challenges are designed to motivate participants to workout and share their journey.



“We’re hoping to put up a challenge for that day or week and for followers to post their progress,“ Gasparetto said. “It’s almost like having people holding you accountable. We’re also trying to get participants to create a community and use that to motivate each other.”



Despite the challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Wing Airmen are establishing creative ways to execute their mission.



To see participate in the virtual fitness program, please follow the link below.



RAF Lakenheath Fitness Center on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RAF-Lakenheath-Fitness-and-Sports-Center-1539553566279674/



For more information and updates on the 48th Fighter Wing and COVID-19, please use the following link: https://www.lakenheath.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/.