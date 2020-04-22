31st CONS Stays Mission Ready

The 31st Contracting Squadron quickly responded to the COVID-19 situation and acquired neck gaiters

through local channels for distribution to Wyverns at Aviano Air Base, Italy on April 18, 2020.



Corrina Pellegrin D’Olivo, a contracting specialist, and Charidy Vessels, the team lead commodities, both

with the 31st CONS, were heavily involved in the contract and distribution of not only the neck gaiters,

but several other supplies the base needed to effectively respond to COVID-19.



“Corinna was able to source these items utilizing a vendor we found early in the COVID-19 emergency,”

said Vessels. “This vendor was key to us being able to source many of the COVID-19 requirements.

Corinna as an Italian national, was a key member of the team due to her experience with the government

purchase card program and working with the local vendors.”



In addition to the fast delivery of the gaiters, 31st CONS was able to order hand sanitizer and gloves in an

effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to Italian decree, base members must use gloves when

entering a business that sells food products such as the commissary and AAFES exchange.



“As the decrees changed we were able to meet the needs of the base populace, sometimes by the end of

the work day,” said Vessels. “The gloves for the commissary was one of those occasions.”



The 31st CONS has played a vital role in providing safety measures to our Wyverns. Soon after the Food

and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 testing kits, contracting personnel were able to start

the process of acquiring the kits.



“Aviano Air Base was the first USAFE base to have COVID-19 testing capabilities,” said Pellegrin

D’Olivo. “We were able to purchase the COVID-19 test kits on contract, two days after FDA approval

and were able to get it delivered within a few weeks.”



As more decrees were put into place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Pellegrin D’Olivo, being a local

national, was able to use her knowledge of the local area and local businesses to locate new contracts for

necessary items.



“I was able to find local sources of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometers and other critical items to

help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and be in compliance with the local Italian decrees,” said Pellegrin

D’Olivo.



The 31st CONS has been working hard to keep Aviano stocked on much needed supplies to maintain

mission readiness.



“A contracting squadron is only able to be as effective as those we support,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian

Coleman, 31st CONS commander. “It is amazing to see the Wyvern Nation coming together to defeat

COVID-19 and keep our fellow Wyverns safe. Mrs. Pellegrin and Mrs. Vessels have embraced and

exercised ‘Wyverns taking care of Wyverns.’ The 31 CONS is proud to be part of Aviano’s fight against

COVID-19.”

