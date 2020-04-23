Team Hickam TFI Readiness

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alison Bruce-Maldonado | Eight U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster III...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alison Bruce-Maldonado | Eight U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster III taxi on the runway during a routine training schedule April 21, 2020, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. Given the low traffic at the airport due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the active-duty 15th Wing and the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing seized an opportunity to document the operation which showcases readiness and their unique Total Force Integration construct. The units of Team Hickam work together seamlessly to deliver combat airpower, tanker fuel, and humanitarian support and disaster relief across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alison Bruce-Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 15th Wing and the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing taxied out of Honolulu International Airport as a routine training schedule on April 21, 2020. Given the low traffic at the airport due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the units seized an opportunity to document the operation.



The morning training schedule consisted of eight F-22 Raptors, one KC-135R Stratotanker, and one C-17 Globemaster III. Following the departure, the aircraft dispersed into the airspace around Hawaii to execute training required to maintain readiness.



The 15th and 154th Wings execute missions together under the total force integration construct, where Guard and active-duty members maintain and fly aircraft alongside each other allowing them to train and execute real-world missions as a cohesive team.



Recently, the total force teams conducted several missions in response to COVID-19 to include transporting Army medical personnel to Guam, moving FEMA medical supplies to the Marianas Islands and relocating personnel and equipment to assist neighboring islands in the state.



Team Hickam’s TFI Airmen stand ready and committed to provide combat power and mobility expertise across the Indo-Pacific. Below is a breakdown of the 15th and 154th Wings’ TFI construct:



Hawaiian Raptors F-22s (Guard lead)

199th Fighter Squadron (Guard)

19th Fighter Squadron (Active)



KC-135R Stratotanker (Guard lead)

203rd Air Refueling Squadron (Guard)



C-17 Globemaster III (Active-duty lead)

535th Airlift Squadron (Active)

204th Airlift Squadron (Guard)