AFMC headquarters welcomes new first sergeant

The Air Force Materiel Command welcomed a new first sergeant March 30.



Senior Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Kern, an 18-year veteran and aircraft avionics technician by trade, quietly took on the new position at the same time the command is managing the response to coronavirus, or COVID-19.



As a first sergeant, Kern advises the commander on Airmen morale and discipline within the command. However, not everyone in the command fully understands how the first sergeant fits into the bigger picture.



“My mandate requires I operate outside the chain of command, not instead of it. The Airmen’s first link continues to be his immediate supervisor as the first best source to address concerns,” said Kern.



As a new fixture at Headquarters, with a three-year tenure, Kern will operate differently than in his last unit of assignment, the 88th Air Base Wing, Security Forces Squadron.



“Navigating through the number of upper-level leadership will be different at a command verses a squadron, but my primary focus will be the same, caring for the Airmen,” said Kern.



Kern looks forward to opportunities to work alongside Airmen, helping train, lead and advocate for them.



“If an Airmen needs an outside agency’s assistance, a sanity check, or someone to whom to vent, my door is open, regardless of what you wear to work, even pajamas these days,” said Kern, referencing the fact that many of his Airmen are working from home during the COVID-19 situation.



Kern began his career working on the B-52 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, where he later taught Airman Leadership School before transferring to Naval Station Rota, Spain. While there he expanded his experience to C-5 and C-17 aircraft.



During that assignment, he was selected to be a first sergeant with orders to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base September 2016 in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.



“I have found the value of the first sergeant comes from being from a different functional background which provides a diversity of thought. As part of the First Sergeant Council, host wing knowledge and the experiences of other first sergeants can be leveraged to solve the challenges Airmen face,” said Kern.



All this and more fall under the umbrella of the first sergeant caring for Airmen.



“My focus as first sergeant will always be what’s best for Airmen, the Air Force and the Command,” said Kern.

