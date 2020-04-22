Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thule AB receives COVID test capability

    THULE, GREENLAND

    04.22.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. AlexandraAlexandra Longfellow 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Thule Air Base, Greenland received COVID testing capabilities from Denmark on April 22. Thule’s medical clinic will then have the ability to test up to 60 personnel with the samples being sent to Denmark’s capitol, Copenhagen, for lab analysis and the results to come back within two days. Swab refills will be available.

    “Up to this point during the COVID-19 pandemic, our small medical staff at Thule AB has only been able to monitor for the coronavirus symptoms in our personnel due to a lack of official testing capability,” said Col. Timothy Bos, 821st Air Base Group commander.

    Priority testing will be made for personnel showing COVID symptoms and new arrivals. With any luck, this may ultimately reduce the duration of the mandatory quarantine time.

    “After lots of hard work and coordinating with Greenlandic, Danish and U.S medical officials and our base maintenance contract supply chain, and having a lot of patience due to the global demand, we are very excited to finally have a COVID-19 test capability at Thule,” Bos said.

    The Danish Medical Director at Thule has offered to test up to 100 percent of the base population with a COVID-19 antibody test to determine if any personnel have possibly had the virus and/or a possible immunity.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2020 15:51
    Story ID: 368291
    Location: THULE, GL 
    Greenland
    Peterson AFB
    Thule AB
    COVID-19

    • LEAVE A COMMENT