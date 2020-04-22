Thule AB receives COVID test capability

Courtesy Photo | THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Thule Air Base, Greenland received COVID tests from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Thule Air Base, Greenland received COVID tests from Denmark on April 22. Thule’s medical clinic will have the ability to test up to 60 personnel with the samples being sent to Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, for lab analysis. The Danish Medical Director at Thule has offered to test 100 percent of the base population with a COVID-19 antibody test to determine if any personnel have possibility had the virus and/or immunity. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Thule Air Base, Greenland received COVID testing capabilities from Denmark on April 22. Thule’s medical clinic will then have the ability to test up to 60 personnel with the samples being sent to Denmark’s capitol, Copenhagen, for lab analysis and the results to come back within two days. Swab refills will be available.



“Up to this point during the COVID-19 pandemic, our small medical staff at Thule AB has only been able to monitor for the coronavirus symptoms in our personnel due to a lack of official testing capability,” said Col. Timothy Bos, 821st Air Base Group commander.



Priority testing will be made for personnel showing COVID symptoms and new arrivals. With any luck, this may ultimately reduce the duration of the mandatory quarantine time.



“After lots of hard work and coordinating with Greenlandic, Danish and U.S medical officials and our base maintenance contract supply chain, and having a lot of patience due to the global demand, we are very excited to finally have a COVID-19 test capability at Thule,” Bos said.



The Danish Medical Director at Thule has offered to test up to 100 percent of the base population with a COVID-19 antibody test to determine if any personnel have possibly had the virus and/or a possible immunity.