Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Depot goes virtual to extend AS quality certification

    Depot goes virtual to extend AS quality certification

    Photo By Thomas Robbins | Tobyhanna Army Depot employees repair electronics equipment in the Depot's Electronics...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Danielle Weinschenk 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    A commitment to a quality culture and the flexibility to undergo a “virtual” audit earned Tobyhanna Army Depot an extension of its certification in the coveted Aerospace 9100 Standard (AS) last week.

    AS 9100 is an aerospace standard derived from the ISO 9001 quality system. Often called “ISO on steroids,” AS includes additional quality system requirements demanded by the aerospace and defense industries – requirements that are essential to support the depot’s maintenance efforts on avionics components for military aircraft. Tobyhanna has maintained industry-standard quality certifications since 2003.

    “Traditionally, the Depot would have external auditors on-site for six days doing an in-depth investigation into our quality management system (QMS),” said Bill Stevens, a quality assurance specialist in the Quality Management Directorate. “Due to the pandemic, the auditors weren’t able to come here. So we had to get creative to maintain this important certification.”

    The virtual AS audit included a series of phone interviews with quality personnel and directors from the C4ISR, Field Logistics Support, Production Engineering, Production Management and Systems Integration and Support Directorates. In addition, Stevens says auditors did a rigorous review of the depot’s quality documentation from all organizations.

    “It was challenging to say the least, but our workforce is always ready for an audit. That’s why we passed with flying colors.”

    The depot’s quality assurance program runs 365 days per year.

    “Because we stress keeping these principles in mind all day, every day, we now have a real culture of AS across the depot,” Stevens said, adding that a main driver of the program is peer-to-peer feedback. Leaders are encouraged to complete cross-audits in each other’s cost centers, allowing for an outside set of eyes and the opportunity to share best practices across the leadership chain.

    “Auditors could come any day, unannounced, and we would pass the audit, 100%,” said Stevens. “AS principles are a part of how we all do business.” Robert Haas, Director of Quality Management agreed.

    “Our workforce understands the importance of providing the highest Quality products to our customers, our Warfighters, enabling them to carry out their critical missions and now in support of the fight against COVID-19. Our AS QMS assures us that highest level of Quality.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2020 15:49
    Story ID: 368285
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Depot goes virtual to extend AS quality certification, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tobyhanna army depot
    quality certification
    aerospace standard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT