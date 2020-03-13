AFMC top Airmen honored

Air Force Materiel Command’s top Airmen for 2019 were recognized during the Annual Excellence Awards Banquet March 11, 2020.



Command headquarters, centers and wings were represented by nominees in nine categories: Airman, non-commissioned officer, senior non-commissioned officer, first sergeant, company grade officer, field grade officer, civilian category I, civilian category II and civilian category III to compete for top honors.



The AEA Theme, “Honoring the Past, Owning the Present, Delivering War Winning Capabilities to Power the Future,” set the tone for the evening.



“Thank you to all the spouses. None of our nominees would be here without you,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC command chief.



Well-wishers which included family, friends and co-workers, joined Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to recognize the 58 honorees.



“We have over 85 thousand Airmen in AFMC, and tonight we are honoring the best of the best,” said Bunch.



The winners are:



AIRMEN CATEGORY



Senior Airman Roxanne Darien is a Public Health Technician in the 75th Medical Group, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Darien’s responsibilities include safety, security and deployment tasks benefiting more than 24,000 personnel. She graduated with honors at both Basic Military training and technical schools, where she was a green rope responsible for approximately 80 Airmen. In addition, she is currently working on her master’s degree.



NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICER CATEGORY



Tech. Sgt. Rikki Glowacki is the Flight Chief, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration, 412th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, California., where she oversees the personnel and medical administrative functions as well as patient travel for over 17,500 eligible beneficiaries. Glowacki entered the Air Force in June 2008. Prior to her current position, Glowacki served as the Family Health Office Manager in the 412th Medical Operations Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base.



SENIOR NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICER CATEGORY



Master Sgt. Ashley Fuquay is the Manager, Human Systems Analysis Division, 711th Human Performance Wing, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. She serves as the Base Operational Medicine Clinic (BOMC) Sustainment Team Lead for the Air Force Surgeon General’s BOMC initiative for 76 military treatment facilities. She also served as an Aerospace Medical Technician for eight years with an assignment at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.



FIRST SERGEANT CATEGORY



Master Sgt. Charles E. Freeman II is the First Sergeant. for the 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He advises the Squadron commander on all matters pertaining to judicial, non-judicial and administrative cases. Additionally, Freeman ensures the health, morale, welfare and discipline of 494 defenders. Freemen has served in a variety of security forces positions to include; Assistant Operations Superintendent, Flight Chief, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Plans and Programs and as the Wing’s Antiterrorism Program Manager.



COMPANY GRADE OFFICER CATEGORY



Capt. Daniel J. Lange is the Commander of the 775th Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. He leads a team of 45 personnel, providing full-spectrum response capability to the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, the 1,500 square-mile Utah Test and Training Range and through defense support to civil authorities for all explosive hazards, protecting 3.5 million civilians across a four-state area of responsibility.



FIELD GRADE OFFICER CATEGORY



Maj. Benjamin l. Gilliland is an F-22 Experimental Test Pilot, Assistant Director of Operations, Air Force Materiel Command F-22 Command Chief Pilot, and Orange Flag Director, 411th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, California. In this capacity, he performs developmental test and evaluation on all aspects of the Air Force’s premier fifth generation fighter. As Orange Flag Director, Gilliland oversees a multi-domain test event with more than 130 annual participating aircraft.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY I



Sarah A. Gallagher is a Logistics Management Specialist, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, Wright Patterson Air force Base, Ohio and serves as Program Support Manager for Egypt’s $4.4 billion Foreign Military Sales portfolio. Gallagher is the primary contact for product support and the resident expert for the Security Assistance Management Information System.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY II



Faith R. Yingling is a Health Systems Specialist assigned to the Human Systems Analysis Division, Human Systems Integration Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. She serves as the subject matter expert on the Base Operational Medicine Clinic Occupational Health Team Lead for the Air Force Surgeon General’s BOMC initiative spanning 76 military treatment facilities. While on active duty, Yingling held a verity of positions, including healthcare Technician. Upon separation, she worked as a federal employee with the 88th Medical Group from 2011 to 2014 before receiving her nursing license.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY III



Terese E. Smith is a Command Contracting Inspector General Inspector for the Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Inspector General, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Smith began her career in 2008 as a Defense Career Intern for the Agile Combat Support Directorate where she performed as a contracting negotiator in the Propulsion Special Program Office as the lead negotiator supporting the F-119 engine Component Improvement Program. During the last 10 years she has volunteered for many causes, including as a member of the Security Team of Solid Rock Church.



Winners in the Airman, Non-commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and First Sergeant categories will represent AFMC in the United States Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year and First Sergeant of the Year competitions held later this year.

