A message from the Sergeant Major

During these times our basic daily routines have been altered to the extent of not even knowing what is going to happen tomorrow. I would like to thank everyone for doing your part to mitigate the spread of NovelCoronavirus COVID-19. The Marine Corps is also going through changes during this time.

One of the changes is the Professional Military Education schedule. Marine Corps PME is a very important part of the process for Marines interested in being promoted. If they do not complete their PME in a timely manner, they simply will not get promoted. The PME schools that Marines attend are currently closed down due to COVID – 19. Marine Corps Administrative Message or MARADMIN 214/20 explains what the Marines Corps is doing to help Marines that need to complete their PME.

The accelerated online Sergeant’s School seminars will help sergeants complete their PME. These seminars are usually 15 weeks and with this program the seminars will be cut to approximately 8 weeks. Of course, the seminars will still cover everything that the 15-week course would cover. This means that the seminar will meet twice a week to impart all the information that would be given in a 15-week course.

This is a great opportunity for sergeants who should take advantage of this to complete their Professional Military Education requirements. I highly encourage all sergeants that will be on next year’s board to take advantage of this opportunity.

Another change that will affect the Marines on Barstow is MARADMIN 213/20. The Marine Corps will give the opportunity to Marines that are going to End of Active Service or retire, the opportunity to extend in the Corps. This will give the Marine’s that fit into those categories more time to look for employment, go to interviews, and take care of their families. This will give Marines time to effectively and safely transition during this pandemic.

Just a reminder the commissary will open for active duty personal and their families on Tuesdays from 0900 – 0930. This is a great opportunity to get your shopping done in a low-stress environment and ensure that you have access to necessities before anyone else is allowed to enter.

Keep an eye out for upcoming volunteer opportunities which will always be available to you and your families. Your volunteer time helps the base and local community, but you reap rewards from doing volunteer service as well. Volunteer opportunities will be in The Prospector and will also be posted at https://www.mclbbarstow.maarines.mil and on the Base’s official Facebook page @MCLBBarstow.



Semper Fi,

SgtMaj Kretschmer

