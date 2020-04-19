Yellow Ribbon events move to online format due to COVID-19

FORT JACKSON, S.C. - Operations in the military don’t come to a halt, even during a pandemic. They adjust and find new ways to execute the mission.



That’s exactly what the 81st Readiness Division Yellow Ribbon event coordinators did with the first virtual event held April 4-5, 2020. The next event was held over the virtual battle assembly weekend, April 18-19, 2020.



The event, usually held at a hotel over a long weekend, was put into an online format so Soldiers and Families can continue to get congressionally required training and support during the deployment cycle.



Transitioning to the online platform was smooth, said Sgt. Phillip Hogan, the 81st RD Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program administrative manager. “The portal was already built that way. They just modified some of the capabilities so the events can now be online so Soldiers and their guest could still gain information during these unfortunate times.”



Topics such as addressing stress, effective communication, financial literacy, job search and interview techniques and reintegration are provided in an interactive online format families can do individually or together from the comfort of their homes.



While online, and not order dependent, all courses must be completed to receive a certificate. Additionally, all modules must be completed before midnight Sunday, as the event is only open for two days. They are not “at your own pace,” according to the Virtual Yellow Ribbon frequently asked questions.



For Soldiers who need resources such as an attorney from the Judge Advocate General’s office or an Inspector General representative, a Yellow Ribbon team member can assist in trying to set up support. Availability of the specialty services is dependent on multiple circumstances due to the COVID-19 situation, according to the Virtual Yellow Ribbon frequently asked questions brochure.



Additionally, the training can be completed via a mobile device, to include phones and tablets, if a computer is not available.



Feedback has been positive thus far, said Hogan. “The majority enjoyed the courses but wish they were actually at an in-person event.”



Even though the country is on stay-at-home orders, mission requirements such as the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program must continue. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Families remain ready, even through the coronavirus pandemic.

