    Ellsworth receives masks, distributes to work centers

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett | Maj. Saira McGan, the 28th Logistics Readiness operations officer, procures face masks

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A shipment of more than 4,000 face masks arrived at the 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base April 21.

    More than 7,000 masks were procured by the 28th Contracting Squadron in an effort to battle the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with the 28th LRS distributing the first shipment April 22.

    “We’re going to issue them out to either squadron chiefs or [Unit Deployment Managers],” said Maj. Saira McGan, the 28th Logistics Readiness operations officer. “They know who needs them in their units and they can distribute as they see fit.”

    All individuals on Air Force installations and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they are unable to maintain six feet of distance in work centers or public spaces per Department of Defense policy.

    According to Maj. Rebecca Ban, the 28th CONS commander, these masks are washable dual-layer cotton masks in a solid black color, and a second shipment will arrive shortly.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth receives masks, distributes to work centers, by A1C Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

