More than 770 AF Reservists called up providing medical support

Master Sgt. Blair Bookland (left) and members of the 932nd Medical Group board an 932nd Airlift Wing C-40C, April 22 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois to support COVID-19 relief efforts in New York. 932nd MDG commander, Col. Chris Spinelli (right) says farewell as they depart. This latest deployment brings the total of Air Force Reservists mobilized in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to more than 770 around the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

More than 150 additional Air Force Reserve medical specialists were mobilized in the latest Air Force Reserve call-up in support of COVID-19 relief efforts with most Reservists set to assist medical staff in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



This latest deployment brings the total of Air Force Reservists mobilized in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to more than 770 around the nation. Most volunteered and reported in less than 48 hours to support.



“I’ve never been more proud of our Reserve Citizen Airmen and how they’ve stepped up to support Americans, said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, AFRC commander and Chief of the Air Force Reserve. “The Air Force Reserve is designed to provide critical rapid response and this capability is on full display as we provide support where it’s needed most.”



The Reserve Citizen Airmen – traditional Reservists, Air Reserve Technicians and individual mobilization augmentees - come from 18 Air Force Reserve units around the country and will continue to provide medical support to Americans in U.S. Army North’s, Task Force New York/New Jersey area of responsibility. ARNORTH is designated as the lead component to work with FEMA to align federal military support to validated requests for assistance. There are more than 2,500 Active Duty, Reserve and DOD civilians providing assistance as part of the federal response in the region to the COVID pandemic.



“We remain committed to maintaining cooperation with our federal, state, and local partners while providing requested and approved support to the areas of our country impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the DoD’s COVID-19 response Joint Forces Land Component Commander, and commander of U.S. Army North.



This latest call for additional medical support adds to the nationwide efforts by the Air Force Reserve to include Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation specialists called up last week and Air Force doctors, nurses, physician assistants, public health, respiratory support and other technicians to help with the fight against COVID-19.



There are currently more than 54,300 DoD personnel supporting COVID relief efforts with almost 15,000 deployed in support of response operations. Nearly 5,000 Navy, Air Force, and Army personnel are Reservists and 35,750 National Guard professionals are supporting the COVID-19 response around the nation.