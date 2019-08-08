Huntsville Center to welcome three distinguished leaders Aug. 22 for Women’s Equality Day panel

Courtesy Photo | Huntsville Center has scheduled its 2019 Women's Equality Day celebration for Aug. 22,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Huntsville Center has scheduled its 2019 Women's Equality Day celebration for Aug. 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the HNC Cafeteria. The event, which celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment and women's continuing efforts toward full equality, is slated to feature three special-guest panelists: Dr. Juanita M. Christensen, executive director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Aviation and Missile Center; Audrey Robinson, Esq., chief of counsel at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; and Karen Pane, director of Human Resources for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. see less | View Image Page

The Huntsville Center Equal Employment Opportunity Office has invited three distinguished leaders to serve on a discussion panel as part of the Center’s Women’s Equality Day observance and celebration Aug. 22, 2019.



The all-woman panel consists of Dr. Juanita M. Christensen, executive director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Aviation and Missile Center; Audrey Robinson, Esq., chief of counsel at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center; and Karen Pane, director of Human Resources for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Women’s Equality Day is celebrated nationally Aug. 26 and commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.



Katrisa Norwood, an EEO specialist with Huntsville Center, said the commemoration is about that and much more.



“Yes, the 19th Amendment was about women winning the right to vote, and it was also about giving women the right to make important decisions about life outside of the home, in such areas in life as careers, marriage, and also having stronger roles in the political arena,” Norwood said.



“Having these ladies come share their story with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, will help us to understand where we came from, where we are now, and the room we have for making it even better in the future,” she added.



This year’s theme is “Perseverance – Never Stop Moving Forward, Even when it does Not Seem Possible.”



“This theme is so relevant because we start on a journey and, when obstacles get in our way, we sometimes give up or put it on the back burner and never to come back to it,” Norwood said. “But these ladies did not let obstacles get in their way. They stayed the course and persevered to the end.



“Hopefully,” she added, “the attendees will hear this in their story and take it as a challenge to pick whatever it was back up and put forth that extra effort to make it a reality.”