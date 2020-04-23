Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army social distances at PT session

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Company C., practice...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion here, practiced COVID-19-pandemic approved social distancing and wearing masks at their mid-morning physical training session, April 22.

