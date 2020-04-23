Army social distances at PT session

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Company C., practice...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Company C., practice social distancing during a mid-morning physical training session on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2020. The Soldiers maintained physical fitness for operations on the joint-base while following the Center of Disease Control guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)