    Fort Jackson still serving students meals

    200408-A-A4507-001

    Courtesy Photo | A food services worker for Fort Jackson schools delivers curbside meals to a Family....... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Did you know that Fort Jackson Schools serve meals to students?

    “Fort Jackson School’s serve breakfast and lunch for any child ages 0 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School,” said the school’s Principal Ryan Smith.

    Smith characterized the service as a “drive up” system where parents “drive through our car rider line and our cafeteria staff delivers breakfast and lunch to the vehicle.” Each day parents (and the child who must be in the car) pick up lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow.

    So far the DoDEA Southeast District has served more than 34,000 meals since the program started, Smith added.

    “We understand that this is an unprecedented time,” Smith said. “One of our goals is outreach excellence, we care for our Fort Jackson community and are here to assist in any way we can.”

