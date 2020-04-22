CNETC Stresses Communication During Virtual Town Hall

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) held a virtual town hall April 22.



Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, NETC commander, spoke to command personnel via teleconference, where he provided an overview of developments at NETC and within MyNavy HR Force Development and the Navy since the COVID-19 pandemic.



He provided a snapshot of Secretary of Defense’s stop movement order and the Navy identifying the accessions pipeline as mission essential. Cozad focused on the changes to recruit training, from Military Entrance Processing Stations to Recruit Training Command (RTC).



“We are doing as much as we can to create a clean environment at RTC before we actually move people,” Cozad said. “By the 15th of May, 100% of our recruits will have gone through a two-week restriction of movement before they start training. We have taken and continue to take steps to protect the critical members of our training staff and our future Sailors.”



Cozad also stressed the importance of non-traditional communications, as nearly 100% of the NETC headquarters staff currently teleworks to minimize the risk to command personnel.



“It is incumbent on each of us to not be afraid to over-communicate,” Cozad said. “Communication is essential right now -- whether it is a text, video chat or an email, do not hesitate to copy extra people or to follow up an email or text with a phone call to ensure things get accomplished in a timely manner.”



Cozad offered his thanks and gratitude to the staff for making Force Development the foundational mission of the Navy.



“Thanks to each and every one of you for your hard work, agility and resiliency that you demonstrated over the past five plus weeks as we have gone head-on against this invisible enemy called COVID,” he said. “Your response has been nothing short of spectacular. We have not missed a beat in meeting all staffing requirements and continuing to train the fleet.”



To close, Cozad stressed to the staff to continue to take care of themselves and their families and coworkers.



“What we need to continue to do is physically distance ourselves,” Cozad said. “That does not mean we cannot remain socially connected. I want to ask each of you to pick up the phone to ensure your coworkers are okay. That sense of family and community will help carry us through this.”



