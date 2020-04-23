100 ARW assists transient Airmen

Airmen of the 100th Air Refueling Wing have been working together to assist fellow Airmen whose travel has been halted here due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 100th Force Support Squadron prepared contingency buildings for the transient Airmen to occupy.

“My team and I readied one of the contingency facilities and made over 60 repairs, acquired new mattresses, bed frames and other necessary items,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Little, 100th CES base infrastructure assessment team. “We also organized fire and safety inspections and developed an evacutation plan.”

Preparing a building to receive the transient Airmen required attention to many areas, especially in a strategically forward location such as RAF Mildenhall.

“All the shower heads, hoses and water faucets in the rooms were replaced and the toilets were repaired,”said Staff Sgt. Rigo Estrada, 100th CES waste water treatment plant noncommissioned officer in-charge. “We recirculated the water and an overall check of the building was performed to ensure it was in proper working order.”

After the building itself was fit for Airmen to reside in, the team from the 100th FSS took care of the final touches.

“This building was previously a dormitory due to be renovated,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Copp, 100th FSS sports director. “We received supplies of linen, blankets, pillows, towels, soap and toilet paper. We also inventoried the building and created a contingency accountability database to keep track of the space available and occupied.”

For some Airmen the feeling of camaraderie helps them to push their limits during the COIVD-19 outbreak.

“It can be pretty tough balancing all the extra stresses and sometimes the extra workload, but it feels good to be part of the solution in this difficult time,” Tech. Sgt. Michael Koeper, 100th FSS fitness and sports noncommissioned officer in-charge. “I think we all look forward to continuing to do our part toward the completion and success of RAF Mildenhall’s missions and goals.”

