USAG Daegu Highlights Earth Day, Raises Environmental Awareness and Responsibility

CAMP Walker, Republic of Korea (Apr. 22, 2020) – United States Army Garrison Daegu’s (USAG) Directorate of Public Works (DPW) organized an event to demonstrate the value of environmental protection and awareness of how we can do our part to save the Earth. Earth Day began in 1970 to give a voice to the emerging public consciousness about the state of our planet according to Earthday.org



On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day USAG Daegu, DPW set up a tent outside the PX to spread awareness and hand out information on how to save and conserve our home planet Earth.



“I’ve been working for the Army environmental programs for the better part of twenty years,” said Mr. William Rogers, USAG Daegu’s environmental chief. “I want to say that the Army is a great steward of the environment and they use Earth Day to highlight a lot of their success and accomplishments. They want to use their environmental success stories to help people understand how sound environmental stewardship supports the quality of the people who live and work on installations.”



They also collected hazardous waste products from the community.



The first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other environmental laws, according to Earthday.org.



Raising public awareness on how we can save water, properly dispose of hazardous materials, and reduce our carbon footprint.

DPW is committed to minimizing any potential adverse environmental impact that may result from daily operations.

