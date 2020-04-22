1-221 Cavalry Steps Up to Support Local Las Vegas Hospitals During the COVID-19 Pandemic

LAS VEGAS – Over the past week Soldiers with the Nevada Army National Guards 1-221 Cavalry assisted local hospitals in the transportation, set up, and securing of patient overflow tents in response to COVID-19. This is just one of the many missions the 221 has been running since the call up.



As of today there are over 1,000 Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airman on duty to support the many COVID-19 response missions across the state. This activation is one of the largest in this state’s history.



From warehouse operations that distribute emergency medical supplies to food distribution support sites through the Clark County School District, the Soldiers of the 221 have taken off their armor in exchange for humanitarian assistance to Las Vegans in this time of need.



On Apr. 17, 2020, 1st Lt. Benjamin Holden with the 221 Cavalry began to command roughly 17 Soldiers to help local hospitals with the transport and set up of emergency patient overflow tents.



“Our mission is to set up tents for local hospitals so if they were to hit capacity during this COVID-19 crisis they would have an overflow area for patients.” Holden said.



This shelter set up is preparation if there was an up-tick in COVID-19 cases within the Las Vegas area. Each tent will roughly support 20 patients.



None of the Soldiers ever had experience setting up these structures before, but one thing that Guard Soldiers bring to the table is a diverse civilian experience, Holden explained.



“One of the great assets we have as Guard Soldiers is being civilians in our everyday lives. I think that experience helped us coordinate and eventually set up these tents. Some of these Soldiers work construction: they’re planners and engineers.”



Many of the Nevada Guard Soldiers called up have been furloughed or laid off due to this pandemic. Like many Americans, even Holden has been affected by this situation.



“Everyone involved has been impacted whether you’re employed or not. You are still impacted in one way, shape, or form. Your way of life has changed and it probably will be for some time.”

