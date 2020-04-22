CSADDs "HOPPER into a book with Grace."

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Social distancing has created situations that have changed daily routines throughout the world. HOPPER’s Coalition of Sailors Against Destruction Decisions (CSADD) found a unique way of reaching out to families that are affected by creating the “HOPPER into a book with Grace” program.



“The program is a program to interact with HOPPER families and their keiki (children).” said Culinary Specialist Second Class Petty Officer Julia Malbrough, CSADD President. “It allows, even if it’s just a few moments, learning, teaching, and interaction between our Sailors and our family members. It also gives a much needed break to the parents and teachers as well.”



Sailors made short videos reading various children books and uploaded them to the USS HOPPER (DDG 70) Facebook page, as well as downloaded the stories to discs and distributed them to multiple daycare facilities which remain open during this unprecedented time.

“It is important to reach out to our families and childcare providers and let them know we appreciate them and are here to support them.” Malbrough continued. “We don’t mind going out of our way and beyond our primary duties to show everyone that we are all one HOPPER Ohana.”



The program kicked off on the HOPPER Facebook page by the ship’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Kathryn Dawley. “ It is no surprise to the Pearl Harbor waterfront and ohana that HOPPER Sailors continue to lean forward to create a positive and healthy environment that enables others to flourish, especially in these unprecedented times,” explained Dawley. “ The Hopper CSADD team exudes the Navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment. I could not be more proud to be a Hopper Sailor and to work for this amazing crew! Dare and Do!”

