Army Service Center: HRC Soldiers advise how to proceed during “stop move” directive

Since March 11, a select group of U.S. Army Human Resources Command Soldiers have manned the Army Service Center help desk to answer calls from fellow Soldiers with questions regarding how the Defense Department’s stop-movement directive will affect their permanent change of station (PCS) moves.



Army officials expect the directive, in effect until at least mid-May, to impact more than 11,000 Soldiers, most of whom were scheduled to move during the spring and summer months.



The 24/7 COVID-19 Response Team call center, manned by HRC’s (professional development NCOs/career managers), stood up March 9 - specifically, to address concerns and questions regarding the travel impacts stemming from the “stop movement” directive.



According to Sgt. Roberto Rojas, a military police corps noncommissioned officer, responding to his fellow Soldier’s questions from the help desk differs little from the traditional calls his fellow MPs conduct.



"[We] respond like any other MP would respond to any other calls or emergencies, with focus and determination to ensure we could provide the most reassuring information and guidance to our Soldiers, civilians and family members that they're being taken care of,” Rojas said. “We work tenaciously to ensure we have the most current information and guidance.”



Since the directive was issued, the Army Service Center, which oversees the Response Team, experienced an increase of about 80 queries a day, according to Col. Angela Butts, Chief of the Army Service Center.



“We support Soldiers and their Families, as well as civilians, affected by the Secretary of Defense’s stop-movement order,” Butts said. “Our number one priority is to provide the latest Army guidance to Soldiers and their Families, assisting them with navigating the nuances impacting their travel.”



Most of the questions come from Soldiers already in transit to their next duty station asking if they should proceed or not.



“This detail has been fulfilling knowing that I can assist the field in their time of confusion and hardship,” said Sgt. 1st Class Christina Robbins. “If I can provide some information or clarity to ease the Soldiers’ minds or help units understand the process, then my job here has been successful.”



Wait times and call volumes vary depending on the time of day, but the response team is always ready and prepared to provide world class support to Soldiers and their Families as they navigate through this time of restricted movement, Butts said.



“We anticipated there would be high call volume early on so contingency plans were developed to ensure there would be sufficient personnel to support the demand,” Butts said. “Personnel from across the command [were tasked] to assist with calls.”



In addition to the 24/7 call center, Soldiers can access information from the HRC website and the Army’s website.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2020 Date Posted: 04.22.2020 11:21 Story ID: 368103 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Service Center: HRC Soldiers advise how to proceed during “stop move” directive, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.