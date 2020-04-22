Intel Guardsmen provide key insights during COVID-19 efforts

Photo By Master Sgt. Forest Decker | Air and Army National Guard members assigned to the Joint Task Force 115 intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Forest Decker | Air and Army National Guard members assigned to the Joint Task Force 115 intelligence section have a daily team briefing April 17, 2020, at Roseville, California. Since being activated by the Governor of California for response to the COVID-19 pandemic the JTF 115 intelligence section has been collecting, interpreting and analyzing available information about current conditions in the state to better inform decision makers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Forest Decker) see less | View Image Page

The information environment surrounding the COVID-19 response is dynamic and constantly evolving. Some of the Airmen and Soldiers tasked with gathering critical information and giving it context in California are assigned to the Joint Task Force 115 intelligence section. The team provides a clear picture of what is happening around the state for decision makers leading humanitarian efforts.



Activated for COVID-19 operations, the section is made up of California Army and Air National Guard personnel, enlisted and officer. They collaborate daily to collect and interpret the latest available information on healthcare, food supply, shelter availability and security conditions around the state to assist response planning efforts.



“The intel sections purpose is to help give visibility to the commander and other operational leaders so they know where there is risk to Californians,” said Army Maj. Nathan Iglesias, 115th Regional Support Group intelligence officer.



The information they provide allows task force planners to most effectively allocate resources throughout the state.



“We look at the healthcare system, is there sufficient capacity? We look at the food supply to make sure that there is consistent access and that it’s uninterrupted. We also analyze the shelter situation to make sure that people have regular access to shelters,” said Iglesias.



The culmination is producing informational products to assist the humanitarian mission seven days a week.



“We produce daily updates for the commander covering the four focus areas, they reflect trends or changes that we are seeing in the state,” said Staff Sgt. Tiffany Radosevich, 195th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group imagery analyst.



Iglesias reflected on the impact of working with a diverse team during this state activation.



“We have different cultures and I think that adds value, having different approaches to problem solving; different perspectives when we look at challenges. It produces better results and better solutions while keeping things more interesting.”



Radosevich shared her sentiments on the joint aspect of their unit and the task force at large.



“It’s been really great to see us come together for a common goal. It has been good to take a step back and see the differences and similarities in how we operate as Army and Air Force,” said Radosevich.



The statewide impact of the COVID-19 threat has sprung these guardsmen into action in their own communities.



“It is incredibly intimate in the sense that we live in these communities that are impacted, so I can’t imagine something more important to be doing than this, something more impactful than this,” said Iglesias.