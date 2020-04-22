New HPRC website section offers ‘HOPE’ for COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | The Uniformed Services University's (USU) Consortium for Health and Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Uniformed Services University's (USU) Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) has launched a new section on their Human Performance Resources by CHAMP (HPRC) website, “HOPE for Those on the COVID-19 Frontlines: Honesty, Optimism, Professionalism, Empathy,” to offer a single landing page for articles, resources and tools for coping during the global health emergency. see less | View Image Page

There is ‘HOPE’ for members of the military community, healthcare workers, and others seeking support resources during the coronavirus pandemic.



The Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) has launched a new section on their Human Performance Resources by CHAMP (HPRC) website, “HOPE for Those on the COVID-19 Frontlines: Honesty, Optimism, Professionalism, Empathy,” to offer a single landing page for articles, resources and tools for coping during the global health emergency.



The new section includes content on physical and spiritual fitness, keeping children active, eating habits and food safety, mental health and wellness, and a variety of information designed to help better serve those looking for coronavirus-related resources. CHAMP’s Operation Supplement Safety (OPSS) website has also produced two resources on warnings about quick fixes for COVID-19 and nutrition and dietary supplement information to boost immunity.



Additionally, the CHAMP team created a resource specifically for healthcare workers on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as HPRC blogs showcasing stories on coping with social distancing and stress. New resources are added regularly to both the blog and the website sections.



“We are pleased the CHAMP/HPRC/OPSS team has been able to contribute to the Nation's fight against COVID-19. Health care providers and researchers at the forefront of this battle are testing the limits of human performance and resilience. We rallied around the concept of HOPE, as this is what medical teams bring to the country. CHAMP will continue to provide the best evidence-informed resources that are honest, reflect optimism, enhance professionalism and support empathy,” said Dr. Patricia Deuster, professor of Military and Emergency Medicine, USU, and director of CHAMP, and Dr. Francis O’Connor, professor of Military and Emergency Medicine, USU, and scientific director of CHAMP, in a joint statement.



CHAMP is a center of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences dedicated to total force fitness and human performance optimization.