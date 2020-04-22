Garrison to spray for caterpillars

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Certified pest control contractors will begin spraying biologic insecticide at the end of April across all U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden properties because of an expected high presence of oak processionary caterpillars.



Treatments must be applied when there will be several dry days in a row and could run through the middle of May, according to Lisa Trost, chief of the Roads and Grounds Branch of the Directorate of Public Works.



The treatment is timed to eliminate the pests before they reach their third stage of growth, where they develop thousands of tiny, irritating hairs. The barbed hairs, when touched, can cause rashes, eye irritations and, in rare cases, allergic reactions. In previous years, Germany has closed area pools and schools where infestations were severe.



The caterpillars can be found on the ground or on trees. Accordingly, parents should discourage children from picking up any caterpillars. "Call if you see something," Trost said. "You don't have to touch them; they are not good for your health."



The same pesticide treatment was applied to garrison grounds for the last two years. The substance used is only toxic to the larvae and is not toxic to humans, pets or birds and many insects such as bees, Trost said.



Trost can be reached at (0611) 143-548-4050.

